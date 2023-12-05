JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Purchased by Petix & Botte Co

Petix & Botte Co raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 59.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,381 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,594 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up about 0.6% of Petix & Botte Co’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Petix & Botte Co’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JPST. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 470,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,586,000 after buying an additional 3,866 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,851,000 after buying an additional 10,181 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,806,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 119.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

JPST stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,300,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,584,252. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.93 and a 1 year high of $50.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.12.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.