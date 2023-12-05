Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.24 Per Share

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. This is a positive change from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

Kimco Realty has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Kimco Realty has a payout ratio of 143.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Kimco Realty to earn $1.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.3%.

Shares of KIM stock opened at $20.56 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Kimco Realty has a 1 year low of $16.34 and a 1 year high of $23.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.96, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.45.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Kimco Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Kimco Realty by 56.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 218.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 5,606 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 25,960.0% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 6,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 6,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KIM. TheStreet downgraded Kimco Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Mizuho raised Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.88.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

