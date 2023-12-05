Kingfisher Capital LLC Acquires 85 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,870 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UNH. 25 LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 216.7% during the first quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 76 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total transaction of $2,448,171.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,017,173.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total value of $65,688,578.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 521,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,084,374.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total transaction of $2,448,171.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,017,173.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UNH shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $565.00 to $503.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. UBS Group raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $520.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $585.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $587.00 to $579.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $579.65.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UNH traded up $1.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $549.93. The stock had a trading volume of 660,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,276,365. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $531.33 and a 200-day moving average of $502.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $508.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.61. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $445.68 and a 12-month high of $554.70.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $92.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.41 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 26.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 32.64%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

