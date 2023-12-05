Kingfisher Capital LLC Cuts Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Kingfisher Capital LLC lowered its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 6.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,202 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 1.8% of Kingfisher Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $6,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. United Bank lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 28.9% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 7,717 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 6.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,904,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,065,457,000 after acquiring an additional 249,045 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 42.1% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 205.3% in the first quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $929,000. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $570.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $605.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $588.38.

NVIDIA Trading Up 1.0 %

NVIDIA stock traded up $4.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $459.59. The stock had a trading volume of 19,173,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,054,789. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $454.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $438.88. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $138.84 and a twelve month high of $505.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.04, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.69.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 2.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.85, for a total transaction of $9,637,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,936,041. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total transaction of $105,727.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,058,733.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.85, for a total transaction of $9,637,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,936,041. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 135,106 shares of company stock valued at $63,015,982. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

