Kingfisher Capital LLC Has $4.29 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS)

Kingfisher Capital LLC trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 231,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 844 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF were worth $4,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF in the first quarter valued at $80,616,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF in the first quarter valued at $3,967,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 36.3% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 104,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after buying an additional 27,708 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 19.2% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 126,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after buying an additional 20,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF in the first quarter valued at $246,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,258. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.51. iShares MSCI Singapore ETF has a one year low of $17.22 and a one year high of $20.54. The company has a market capitalization of $483.48 million, a P/E ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.81.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Singapore Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund (ETF). The Funds seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Singapore Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

