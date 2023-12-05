Kingfisher Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Kingfisher Capital LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,236 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $5,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 9,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 71,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,522,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI South Korea ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWY traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.44. 1,611,171 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,510,763. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.05. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 52 week low of $54.49 and a 52 week high of $67.95.

About iShares MSCI South Korea ETF

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.