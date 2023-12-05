Kingfisher Capital LLC Reduces Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Kingfisher Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,763 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 512 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Manitou Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total value of $7,860,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,596,449.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.60.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

HON stock traded down $1.93 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $196.43. 730,847 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,764,960. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.88 and a twelve month high of $219.96. The company has a market capitalization of $129.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.53%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

