Kingfisher Capital LLC Sells 1,123 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Kingfisher Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 8.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,123 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 52,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,199,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 157,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,652,000 after acquiring an additional 5,288 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Partners lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 28.6% during the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 23,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 5,334 shares during the period. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $3,369,000. Finally, Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. now owns 300,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,955,000 after buying an additional 4,705 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.87 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,293,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,104,948. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.97. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $87.32 and a one year high of $108.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

