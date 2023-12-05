Kingfisher Capital LLC Sells 1,215 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Kingfisher Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 102,280 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 1,215 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $4,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FCX. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 626.5% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

FCX traded down $0.81 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,447,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,652,460. The company has a market cap of $52.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.18. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.83 and a 1 year high of $46.73.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 20.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FCX shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

