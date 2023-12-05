Kingfisher Capital LLC Sells 1,765 Shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG)

Kingfisher Capital LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Free Report) by 8.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,765 shares during the quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 79.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $41,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $51,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $93,000.

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of USIG stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $49.97. 248,198 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,052,621. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.05 and its 200-day moving average is $48.97. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.70 and a fifty-two week high of $51.77.

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.1784 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This is an increase from iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%.

The iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (USIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt. USIG was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

