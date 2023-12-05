Kingfisher Capital LLC Sells 244 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Kingfisher Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $2,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTN. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,612,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,582,000 after buying an additional 1,165,211 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,690,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 130.4% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 648,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,624,000 after purchasing an additional 367,287 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 38.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 656,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,086,000 after purchasing an additional 181,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 369.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 158,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,126,000 after purchasing an additional 124,379 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Vail Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $231.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $263.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $271.33.

Vail Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of Vail Resorts stock traded down $3.16 on Tuesday, hitting $218.06. 75,956 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 398,479. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 33.58, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.14. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $204.88 and a 1 year high of $269.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported ($3.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.28) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $269.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.26 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 9.28%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.70) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

Vail Resorts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a dividend of $2.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $8.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is 125.04%.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

