Kingfisher Capital LLC Sells 306 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Kingfisher Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,281 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $2,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,098,739 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,409,817,000 after purchasing an additional 64,262 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 5.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,856,247 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,585,342,000 after purchasing an additional 196,915 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,717,685 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,086,830,000 after purchasing an additional 60,379 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,894,981 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $847,739,000 after purchasing an additional 50,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2,240.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,465,581 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402,965 shares during the last quarter. 87.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TDY traded down $4.88 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $404.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,626. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $364.98 and a twelve month high of $448.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $393.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $400.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.01.

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.29. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jane Cecile Sherburne sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.77, for a total transaction of $813,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,237,641.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Schack Wesley W. Von sold 376 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.30, for a total value of $155,024.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,967 shares in the company, valued at $4,933,994.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,447 shares of company stock valued at $1,391,610. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $530.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $495.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $423.00 to $495.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $503.86.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

