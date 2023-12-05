Kingfisher Capital LLC Sells 997 Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Kingfisher Capital LLC trimmed its position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 997 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $3,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTLS. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Chart Industries by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,090,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $813,473,000 after purchasing an additional 14,235 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Chart Industries by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,782,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,554,000 after purchasing an additional 64,280 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 63.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,339,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $230,071,000 after purchasing an additional 517,951 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Chart Industries by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,153,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,643,000 after purchasing an additional 19,413 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Chart Industries by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,127,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $193,688,000 after acquiring an additional 69,149 shares in the last quarter.

Chart Industries Stock Down 4.4 %

NYSE GTLS traded down $5.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $126.83. 205,065 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 615,262. Chart Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $101.44 and a one year high of $184.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $140.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.16. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $897.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Chart Industries had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 7.94%. The business’s revenue was up 117.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Chart Industries from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $224.00 target price on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. HSBC assumed coverage on Chart Industries in a research report on Monday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $167.00 to $149.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chart Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.64.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered cryogenic equipment for the industrial gas and clean energy markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

