Kion Group (FRA:KGX) Stock Price Down 1%

Kion Group Ag (FRA:KGX – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €34.21 ($37.18) and last traded at €34.21 ($37.18). 169,458 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €34.56 ($37.57).

Kion Group Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of €32.95 and a 200-day moving average of €34.58.

About Kion Group

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It offers forklift trucks, counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated warehouse trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

