Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) CEO Sells $1,314,600.00 in Stock

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Free Report) CEO John A. Kite sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total value of $1,314,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,281,291.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Kite Realty Group Trust Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE KRG traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.48. 2,155,315 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,569,592. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.76, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.63. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52 week low of $18.77 and a 52 week high of $24.26.

Kite Realty Group Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This is an increase from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 588.24%.

Institutional Trading of Kite Realty Group Trust

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 482,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,769,000 after purchasing an additional 105,015 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 232,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,871,000 after purchasing an additional 43,597 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 83.7% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 432,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,050,000 after buying an additional 197,114 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 7.3% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 389,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,704,000 after buying an additional 26,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,157,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,545,000 after buying an additional 39,426 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on KRG. StockNews.com began coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kite Realty Group Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.57.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company's primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

