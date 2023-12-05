Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) CEO Sells $1,314,600.00 in Stock

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Free Report) CEO John A. Kite sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total value of $1,314,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,281,291.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Kite Realty Group Trust Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of NYSE KRG traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.48. 2,155,315 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,569,592. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.76, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.63. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52 week low of $18.77 and a 52 week high of $24.26.
Kite Realty Group Trust Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This is an increase from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 588.24%.
Institutional Trading of Kite Realty Group Trust
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have commented on KRG. StockNews.com began coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kite Realty Group Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.57.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on KRG
Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile
Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company's primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Kite Realty Group Trust
- How and Why to Invest in Oil Stocks
- What is dividend harvesting?
- What is a Mid Cap Stock? How to Invest
- Investing in quantum computing: A guide
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Marvell Technology at a critical pivot: 30% upside is possible
Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.