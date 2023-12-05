KOK (KOK) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $7.90 Million

KOK (KOK) traded down 14.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 5th. KOK has a total market cap of $7.90 million and approximately $977,038.94 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KOK token can currently be purchased for $0.0158 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, KOK has traded 69.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00005556 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00016011 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43,709.84 or 0.99931449 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00009766 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00008215 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003469 BTC.

KOK Token Profile

KOK (KOK) is a token. It launched on September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official website for KOK is kok-chain.io. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling KOK

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.0172226 USD and is up 3.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $970,698.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KOK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KOK using one of the exchanges listed above.

