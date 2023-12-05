Konnect Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $835.59 Million (KCT)

Konnect (KCT) traded up 9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. One Konnect token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0270 or 0.00000062 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Konnect has traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Konnect has a total market cap of $835.59 million and $77,005.23 worth of Konnect was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000869 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000018 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Konnect Token Profile

Konnect’s launch date was May 24th, 2022. Konnect’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Konnect’s official message board is medium.com/@konnect_kct. Konnect’s official website is konnect.finance. Konnect’s official Twitter account is @konnect_kct and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Konnect is a blockchain-based membership platform bridging between reality and metaverse via real economy.

KCT is a membership token that can be used within Konnect World. Users can receive benefits over other payment methods when paying with KCT. A separate stable coin exclusively for payment will be used in the future. Membership can be obtained through KCT staking.

[Telegram](https://t.me/Konnectglobal)[Medium](https://medium.com/@KONNECT%5FKCT)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/40219219/konnect%5Fwhite%5Fpaper%5Fv101.pdf)”

Konnect Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Konnect directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Konnect should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Konnect using one of the exchanges listed above.

