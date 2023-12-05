Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) CFO Acquires $50,432.00 in Stock

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY – Get Free Report) CFO Kelly Porter purchased 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.88 per share, with a total value of $50,432.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,248.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Lazydays stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.47. 113,189 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,387. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 1.82. Lazydays Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.11 and a 1 year high of $14.36.

Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $280.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.30 million. Lazydays had a positive return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lazydays Holdings, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LAZY. TheStreet downgraded Lazydays from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Lazydays from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Lazydays by 130.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Lazydays by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 141,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 3,217 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lazydays by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 469,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,470,000 after purchasing an additional 4,124 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Lazydays by 11.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 152,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after purchasing an additional 15,480 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Lazydays by 4.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 515,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,403,000 after purchasing an additional 20,061 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

Lazydays Holdings, Inc operates recreational vehicle (RV) dealerships under the Lazydays name in the United States. The company provides RV sales, RV-repair and services, financing and insurance products, third-party protection plans, after-market parts and accessories, and RV camping facilities. It also operates the Lazydays RV resort at Tampa, Florida.

