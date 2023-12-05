Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) Shares Purchased by Shapiro Capital Management LLC

Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Free Report) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,265,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,200 shares during the quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Livent were worth $34,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in Livent by 100.0% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 6,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in Livent in the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Livent in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. HNP Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Livent by 68.2% in the first quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 51,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 20,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Livent by 11.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,667,000 after purchasing an additional 13,595 shares in the last quarter. 96.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Livent news, CEO Paul W. Graves sold 59,244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total value of $1,001,223.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 336,418 shares in the company, valued at $5,685,464.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Livent from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Livent from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler downgraded Livent from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Livent from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.79.

NYSE:LTHM traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,124,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,367,701. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.46. Livent Co. has a 52-week low of $12.76 and a 52-week high of $29.17.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $211.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.41 million. Livent had a return on equity of 25.60% and a net margin of 40.77%. The company’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Livent Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

