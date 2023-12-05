LUXO (LUXO) Price Up 0.9% Over Last 7 Days

LUXO (LUXO) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 5th. During the last week, LUXO has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. LUXO has a total market cap of $4.12 million and approximately $267.98 worth of LUXO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LUXO token can now be bought for about $0.0500 or 0.00000118 BTC on popular exchanges.

LUXO Token Profile

LUXO launched on April 28th, 2022. LUXO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,500,000 tokens. LUXO’s official Twitter account is @luxochain and its Facebook page is accessible here. LUXO’s official website is www.luxochain.io. LUXO’s official message board is www.linkedin.com/company/luxochain.

According to CryptoCompare, “The project’s mission is to deliver sustainability, reputation, and authenticity to the luxury market. Tracing goods on the blockchain, from raw material up to the distribution chain.

LUXO is the token of the Luxochain ecosystem.

[Telegram](https://t.me/Luxochain%5FChannel)[Medium](https://medium.com/@luxochain)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/40484855/luxo-whitepaper.pdf)”

