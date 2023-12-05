Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) President Kristin Sverchek Sells 5,669 Shares

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) President Kristin Sverchek sold 5,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $70,862.50. Following the sale, the president now owns 650,958 shares in the company, valued at $8,136,975. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Lyft Stock Performance
NASDAQ:LYFT traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.24. The stock had a trading volume of 16,057,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,139,729. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 1.86. Lyft, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.85 and a 52 week high of $18.36.
Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.16. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 170.63% and a negative net margin of 20.72%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Lyft, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kennicott Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lyft during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lyft by 129.0% during the third quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Lyft by 77.5% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,588 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in Lyft in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. 71.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Lyft Company Profile
Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.
