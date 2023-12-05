Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) President Kristin Sverchek Sells 5,669 Shares

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) President Kristin Sverchek sold 5,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $70,862.50. Following the sale, the president now owns 650,958 shares in the company, valued at $8,136,975. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Lyft Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LYFT traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.24. The stock had a trading volume of 16,057,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,139,729. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 1.86. Lyft, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.85 and a 52 week high of $18.36.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.16. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 170.63% and a negative net margin of 20.72%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Lyft, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Lyft from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Lyft from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lyft in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lyft from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Lyft from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kennicott Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lyft during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lyft by 129.0% during the third quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Lyft by 77.5% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,588 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in Lyft in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. 71.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

