M.T.I Wireless Edge (LON:MWE) Shares Down 3%

M.T.I Wireless Edge Ltd. (LON:MWE – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 32 ($0.40) and last traded at GBX 32.50 ($0.41). 165,565 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 180% from the average session volume of 59,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 33.50 ($0.42).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of M.T.I Wireless Edge in a report on Wednesday, September 27th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 36.54 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 42.18. The firm has a market capitalization of £28.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,083.33 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

M.T.I Wireless Edge Ltd. engages in design, development, manufacture, and marketing of antennas for the civilian and military sectors. The company operates through three divisions: Antennas; Water Solutions; and Distribution & Consultation. It offers dual bands, directional, base station, and omni antennas; vehicular and train antennas; indoor antennas; and accessories, including mounting kit and integrated enclosure.

