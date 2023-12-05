M-tron Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MPTI) Major Shareholder Sells $2,130,928.80 in Stock

M-tron Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MPTI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Madonna Educational Founda Emg sold 58,542 shares of M-tron Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total transaction of $2,130,928.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 221,210 shares in the company, valued at $8,052,044. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Madonna Educational Founda Emg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 1st, Madonna Educational Founda Emg sold 20,000 shares of M-tron Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.74, for a total value of $654,800.00.

On Wednesday, November 29th, Madonna Educational Founda Emg sold 4,759 shares of M-tron Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $157,237.36.

M-tron Industries Stock Down 3.3 %

NYSEAMERICAN:MPTI traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $34.79. 105,226 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,064. M-tron Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.99 and a twelve month high of $39.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On M-tron Industries

M-tron Industries ( NYSEAMERICAN:MPTI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $10.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.30 million. M-tron Industries had a return on equity of 22.92% and a net margin of 9.23%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that M-tron Industries, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MPTI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of M-tron Industries by 159.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of M-tron Industries by 31.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M-tron Industries during the second quarter worth about $141,000. Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of M-tron Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of M-tron Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $443,000. 22.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

M-tron Industries Company Profile

M-tron Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products. The company's products include radio frequency, microwave, and millimeter wave filters; cavity, crystal, ceramic, lumped element, and switched filters; high frequency and performance OCXOs, integrated PLL OCXOs, TCXOs, VCXOs, and low jitter and harsh environment oscillators; crystal resonators, integrated microwave assemblies; and solid-state power amplifier products.

