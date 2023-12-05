Marco Investment Management LLC Sells 150 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Marco Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,412 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $2,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EXPE. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 2nd quarter worth $12,058,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth $118,582,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 187.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,921,028 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $375,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,933 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 122.6% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,075,633 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $201,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,355 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 166.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,192,706 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $130,470,000 after purchasing an additional 745,757 shares during the period. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Expedia Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $138.84. 366,095 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,551,434. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.39 and a 12-month high of $141.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of $19.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $111.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.73.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The online travel company reported $4.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.29. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 31.95% and a net margin of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the online travel company to reacquire up to 30.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Expedia Group

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total value of $65,124.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,355,879.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total value of $9,415,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,719,777. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total value of $65,124.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,879.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on EXPE. Evercore ISI upgraded Expedia Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Expedia Group from $119.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Expedia Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. TheStreet raised Expedia Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Expedia Group from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.33.

Get Our Latest Research Report on EXPE

About Expedia Group

(Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.