Marco Investment Management LLC Sells 900 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Marco Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $2,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the second quarter worth $88,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 26.2% in the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 58,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after buying an additional 12,173 shares during the last quarter. Concentric Capital Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the second quarter worth $1,570,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 21.2% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 56,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after buying an additional 9,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam lifted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 16,345.6% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 333,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,667,000 after buying an additional 331,325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

Mosaic stock traded down $0.74 on Tuesday, hitting $35.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,151,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,024,521. The firm has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.46. The Mosaic Company has a one year low of $31.44 and a one year high of $57.46.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. Mosaic’s payout ratio is 20.51%.

MOS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Mosaic from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Mosaic from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.35.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

