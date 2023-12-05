Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.66

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 5th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.66 per share by the credit services provider on Friday, February 9th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.

Mastercard has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Mastercard has a payout ratio of 16.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Mastercard to earn $14.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.1%.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $408.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,754,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,645,406. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $394.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $393.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Mastercard has a one year low of $336.43 and a one year high of $418.60. The company has a market capitalization of $383.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.59, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 188.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Mastercard will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MA. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Mastercard from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $475.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $441.00 to $432.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $479.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $450.23.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total transaction of $47,489,249.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,424,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,150,222,216.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 1,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $390.96 per share, with a total value of $390,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,743 shares in the company, valued at $3,809,123.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total transaction of $47,489,249.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,424,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,150,222,216.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 520,776 shares of company stock valued at $200,842,951 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Mastercard during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

