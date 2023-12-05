Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Certified Advisory Corp

Certified Advisory Corp lowered its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up 1.4% of Certified Advisory Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $7,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Naviter Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 31.1% during the second quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 4,582 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Mendel Money Management lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 2,133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.7% during the second quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 24,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,707,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 5.9% during the second quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 7,433 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 12.9% in the second quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MA shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $443.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $488.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $452.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $424.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $450.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $390.96 per share, for a total transaction of $390,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,809,123.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard K. Davis purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $390.96 per share, for a total transaction of $390,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,809,123.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.12, for a total transaction of $49,083,337.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,795,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,151,840,406.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 520,776 shares of company stock worth $200,842,951 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of Mastercard stock traded down $2.70 on Tuesday, hitting $405.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,240,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,638,696. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $336.43 and a 52 week high of $418.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $380.30 billion, a PE ratio of 35.45, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $394.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $393.71.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.83% and a net margin of 44.85%. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.86%.

Mastercard Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Stories

