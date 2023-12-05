Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Insider Jared F. Sine Sells 500 Shares

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) insider Jared F. Sine sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total transaction of $16,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,352 shares in the company, valued at $980,976.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Match Group Stock Performance

Shares of Match Group stock traded down $0.53 on Tuesday, reaching $32.32. 6,840,180 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,815,726. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.11 and its 200-day moving average is $39.72. Match Group, Inc. has a one year low of $27.85 and a one year high of $54.60. The firm has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.34.

Get Match Group alerts:

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $882.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.85 million. Match Group had a net margin of 15.42% and a negative return on equity of 173.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Match Group

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MTCH. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 92,835.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 51,938,629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,173,632,000 after buying an additional 51,882,742 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 107,412.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,731,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $984,604,000 after purchasing an additional 23,709,043 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Match Group in the third quarter worth about $276,406,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 113.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,720,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $364,967,000 after acquiring an additional 4,643,693 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,129,000. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTCH has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Match Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Match Group from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.10 price target on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Match Group from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Match Group from $97.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Match Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Read Our Latest Report on MTCH

About Match Group

(Get Free Report)

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.