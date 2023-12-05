Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Insider Jared F. Sine Sells 500 Shares

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) insider Jared F. Sine sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total transaction of $16,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,352 shares in the company, valued at $980,976.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of Match Group stock traded down $0.53 on Tuesday, reaching $32.32. 6,840,180 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,815,726. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.11 and its 200-day moving average is $39.72. Match Group, Inc. has a one year low of $27.85 and a one year high of $54.60. The firm has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.34.
Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $882.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.85 million. Match Group had a net margin of 15.42% and a negative return on equity of 173.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.
MTCH has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Match Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Match Group from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.10 price target on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Match Group from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Match Group from $97.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Match Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.
Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.
