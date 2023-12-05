Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) SVP Christopher A. Scott Sells 952 Shares

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) SVP Christopher A. Scott sold 952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total transaction of $94,181.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,974 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,657.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Matson Stock Performance

MATX traded down $3.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.29. 226,576 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,550. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.40 and its 200 day moving average is $85.77. Matson, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.51 and a 52 week high of $99.65.

Get Matson alerts:

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The shipping company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.04. Matson had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The business had revenue of $827.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Matson, Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

Matson Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.71%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Matson from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Matson from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Matson

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Matson

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Matson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Matson by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Matson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Matson by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 413 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Matson by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 548 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

About Matson

(Get Free Report)

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Matson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.