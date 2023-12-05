Matthew Prince Sells 52,384 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.30, for a total transaction of $4,154,051.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $850,333.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Matthew Prince also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cloudflare alerts:

On Friday, December 1st, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total transaction of $4,059,236.16.

On Wednesday, November 15th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.22, for a total transaction of $3,730,788.48.

On Monday, November 13th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.48, for a total transaction of $3,325,336.32.

On Thursday, October 5th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total transaction of $3,024,128.32.

On Thursday, September 7th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $3,300,715.84.

Cloudflare Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:NET traded down $1.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $77.93. The stock had a trading volume of 3,332,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,672,310. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.56 and a 1 year high of $80.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.95 and its 200-day moving average is $64.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.83 and a beta of 1.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cloudflare

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 16.71% and a negative return on equity of 17.71%. The company had revenue of $335.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.45 million. Research analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NET. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 85,228.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 22,703,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,118,000 after buying an additional 22,676,741 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,433,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,949,000 after buying an additional 9,560,273 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Cloudflare by 131,133.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,073,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,583,000 after purchasing an additional 6,068,873 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Cloudflare by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 31,505,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,059,522,000 after purchasing an additional 5,787,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth $124,592,000. 73.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NET has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim lowered shares of Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.35.

View Our Latest Analysis on NET

Cloudflare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.