Melcor Developments Ltd. (TSE:MRD) Director Timothy Charles Melton Sells 10,430 Shares

Melcor Developments Ltd. (TSE:MRD – Get Free Report) Director Timothy Charles Melton sold 10,430 shares of Melcor Developments stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.12, for a total value of C$115,957.61.

MRD stock traded up C$0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$11.33. 12,622 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,964. Melcor Developments Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$10.04 and a 52-week high of C$12.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$11.46 and its 200-day moving average is C$11.54. The company has a market cap of C$346.92 million, a P/E ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 9.60, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.87.

Melcor Developments (TSE:MRD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.94 EPS for the quarter. Melcor Developments had a net margin of 33.74% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The business had revenue of C$88.78 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Melcor Developments Ltd. will post 2.3170732 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. Melcor Developments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.54%.

Melcor Developments Ltd. operates as a real estate development company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Community Development, Property Development, REIT, Investment Property, and Recreational Property segments. It develops, owns, and manages mixed-use residential communities, business and industrial parks, office buildings, retail centers, and golf courses.

