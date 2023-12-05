Meter Governance One Day Volume Reaches $351,097.28 (MTRG)

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 5th. In the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Meter Governance coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.07 or 0.00004726 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Meter Governance has a total market capitalization of $45.56 million and approximately $351,097.28 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002286 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000053 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Meter Governance

Meter Governance (CRYPTO:MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 45,656,339 coins and its circulating supply is 22,009,804 coins. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io.

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

