Meter Governance Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $406,288.22 (MTRG)

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 5th. One Meter Governance coin can currently be bought for about $2.05 or 0.00004669 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Meter Governance has a total market capitalization of $45.08 million and approximately $406,288.22 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002275 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000474 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000053 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Meter Governance Coin Profile

MTRG uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 45,656,339 coins and its circulating supply is 22,009,804 coins. The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 45,650,085 with 21,907,475 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 2.08015916 USD and is down -4.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 29 active market(s) with $457,790.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using U.S. dollars.

