MetisDAO Market Cap Reaches $106.32 Million (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 5th. One MetisDAO token can now be bought for approximately $23.30 or 0.00052901 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MetisDAO has a market cap of $106.32 million and approximately $3.74 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MetisDAO has traded up 29.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00005521 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00016744 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,073.58 or 1.00074859 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00009726 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00008132 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003441 BTC.

MetisDAO Token Profile

MetisDAO (CRYPTO:METIS) is a token. It was first traded on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,563,674 tokens. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,563,674.03425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 23.2809604 USD and is down -9.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 135 active market(s) with $60,867,647.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

