MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.01

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.011 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th.
MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Price Performance
CMU remained flat at $3.21 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,099. MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.78 and a fifty-two week high of $3.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.16.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other MFS High Yield Municipal Trust news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 10,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.98 per share, for a total transaction of $31,135.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,329,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,920,813.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,513 shares of company stock worth $57,059.
About MFS High Yield Municipal Trust
MFS High Yield Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.
