MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.01

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.011 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Price Performance

CMU remained flat at $3.21 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,099. MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.78 and a fifty-two week high of $3.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MFS High Yield Municipal Trust news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 10,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.98 per share, for a total transaction of $31,135.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,329,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,920,813.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,513 shares of company stock worth $57,059.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MFS High Yield Municipal Trust

About MFS High Yield Municipal Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 47,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 148,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 4,715 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 296,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 7,758 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 30,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 8,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 32.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

