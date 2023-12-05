MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV) Raises Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0354 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. This is a positive change from MFS Special Value Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.
MFS Special Value Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.1% per year over the last three years.
MFS Special Value Trust Price Performance
NYSE MFV remained flat at $4.06 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,017. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.02. MFS Special Value Trust has a 52 week low of $3.74 and a 52 week high of $4.74.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About MFS Special Value Trust
MFS Special Value Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund employs fundamental analysis and a bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than MFS Special Value Trust
- Investing in the Best Airline Stocks
- What is dividend harvesting?
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Investing in quantum computing: A guide
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Marvell Technology at a critical pivot: 30% upside is possible
Receive News & Ratings for MFS Special Value Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Special Value Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.