MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV) Raises Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0354 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. This is a positive change from MFS Special Value Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

MFS Special Value Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.1% per year over the last three years.

NYSE MFV remained flat at $4.06 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,017. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.02. MFS Special Value Trust has a 52 week low of $3.74 and a 52 week high of $4.74.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of MFS Special Value Trust by 21.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,838 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 3,688 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MFS Special Value Trust by 10.8% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 38,010 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of MFS Special Value Trust by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 65,842 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 7,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MFS Special Value Trust by 125.4% during the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 246,975 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 137,399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

MFS Special Value Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund employs fundamental analysis and a bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio.

