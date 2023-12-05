Minnova (CVE:MCI) Trading Down 18.2%

Minnova Corp. (CVE:MCI – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 18.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 220,320 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 53% from the average daily volume of 143,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Minnova Trading Down 18.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.15 million, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 0.48.

About Minnova

Minnova Corp. engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties. The company operates in two segments, Mineral Exploration and Renewable Energy. It primarily explores for gold. The company holds 100% interests in the PL Gold mine and the Nokomis property located in Manitoba. It also engages in the research and development of biomass gasification technology to produce renewable energy.

