MML Investors Services LLC Acquires 473 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 282,177 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 0.7% of MML Investors Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $119,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth $34,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, 25 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.99, for a total transaction of $13,329,615.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,918,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,555,495,686.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total value of $4,831,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 989,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,266,542.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.99, for a total value of $13,329,615.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,918,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,555,495,686.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,106 shares of company stock worth $63,015,982 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVIDIA stock traded up $4.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $459.59. The company had a trading volume of 19,173,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,054,789. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $138.84 and a 12-month high of $505.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $454.02 and its 200-day moving average is $438.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.69.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NVDA. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $630.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $590.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $620.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $588.38.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVIDIA

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.