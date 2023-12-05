MML Investors Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,002,890 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,429 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $57,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VGSH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 124.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,361,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,791,921,000 after acquiring an additional 26,855,553 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,907,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,538,792 shares during the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 121.8% in the first quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 2,512,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,215 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 15.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,377,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,706 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 54.4% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,553,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,511,000 after buying an additional 900,367 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VGSH traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,044,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,074,397. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $57.31 and a 52 week high of $58.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.71.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a $0.1862 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

