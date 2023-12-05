MML Investors Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,699,883 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 324,342 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises about 0.7% of MML Investors Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $132,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Foundation Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $525,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 801,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,855,000 after purchasing an additional 12,365 shares during the period. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1,093.8% in the second quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 72,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,533,000 after purchasing an additional 66,152 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 129,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,344,000 after purchasing an additional 5,744 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Trust Co increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 82.0% in the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 8,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

BATS EFV traded down $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,663,684 shares. The firm has a market cap of $17.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.08.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.