MML Investors Services LLC Has $50.83 Million Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 285,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 39,256 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $50,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Old North State Trust LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 225.4% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 0.6 %

GLD traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $186.80. The stock had a trading volume of 3,967,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,340,068. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.06. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $164.45 and a 1-year high of $192.40.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

