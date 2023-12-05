MML Investors Services LLC Increases Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 24.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,472,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 290,763 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises about 0.9% of MML Investors Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $157,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MUB traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,669,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,511,270. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.78 and a 12 month high of $108.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.17 and a 200 day moving average of $104.93.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

