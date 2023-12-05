MML Investors Services LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 188,775 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,910 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $44,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MGK. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGK traded up $0.86 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $249.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 305,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,154. The company has a 50-day moving average of $236.40 and a 200-day moving average of $234.25. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $167.66 and a 12 month high of $253.32. The firm has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11.

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

