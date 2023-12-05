MML Investors Services LLC Purchases 91,615 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 876,418 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,615 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $47,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VEU traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.09. The stock had a trading volume of 895,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,492,260. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $49.47 and a 12 month high of $56.63.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

