Moonbeam Trading Up 18.9% This Week (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 5th. In the last week, Moonbeam has traded 18.9% higher against the dollar. One Moonbeam coin can currently be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00000722 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Moonbeam has a total market cap of $251.84 million and approximately $22.84 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.41 or 0.00060027 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.96 or 0.00022631 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0965 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00011673 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00005223 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001875 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001219 BTC.

About Moonbeam

Moonbeam (GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,095,959,673 coins and its circulating supply is 792,385,815 coins. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

