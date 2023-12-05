Nemetschek (OTCMKTS:NEMTF) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Nemetschek SE (OTCMKTS:NEMTF – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $78.75 and last traded at $78.75. 111 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.00.

Separately, Barclays upgraded Nemetschek from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.72.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

