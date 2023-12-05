Neo (NEO) Market Cap Reaches $867.29 Million

Neo (NEO) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 5th. Neo has a total market cap of $867.29 million and $107.06 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Neo has traded 12.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Neo coin can currently be purchased for about $12.30 or 0.00028061 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Neo

Neo (NEO) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. The official website for Neo is neo.org. Neo’s official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Neo is https://reddit.com/r/neo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Neo is medium.com/neo-smart-economy.

Buying and Selling Neo

According to CryptoCompare, “NEO (NEO) is a blockchain platform and cryptocurrency designed to build decentralized applications (dApps) and smart contracts. It was created by a team of developers led by Da Hongfei and Erik Zhang. NEO has its own token, GAS, used to pay for transaction fees and computational resources. NEO tokens can be used for payment, as a store of value, and can be traded on various exchanges.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neo using one of the exchanges listed above.

