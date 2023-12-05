NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) Sets New 1-Year High at $28.33

Shares of NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $28.33 and last traded at $28.08, with a volume of 112731 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NGMS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded NeoGames from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of NeoGames from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.50 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $29.50 target price on shares of NeoGames in a report on Monday, November 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.63.

NeoGames Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.90. The firm has a market cap of $940.17 million, a PE ratio of -73.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $46.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.97 million. NeoGames had a positive return on equity of 12.94% and a negative net margin of 6.10%. As a group, equities analysts expect that NeoGames S.A. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NeoGames

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in NeoGames in the second quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in NeoGames in the second quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in NeoGames in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,507,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NeoGames in the second quarter valued at approximately $572,000. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NeoGames during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,042,000.

NeoGames Company Profile

NeoGames SA provides iLottery solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of games through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices. It also develops and operates online lotteries and games that allows lottery operators to distribute lottery products through online sales channels using the company's technology.

