Netrum (NTR) Reaches One Day Volume of $23,567.28

Netrum (NTR) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 5th. Over the last seven days, Netrum has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. Netrum has a total market cap of $99.15 million and approximately $23,567.28 worth of Netrum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Netrum coin can currently be bought for $46.33 or 0.00105961 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Netrum alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000873 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000018 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Netrum Coin Profile

Netrum’s total supply is 2,577,890 coins and its circulating supply is 2,139,819 coins. Netrum’s official Twitter account is @netrumcoin. Netrum’s official website is netrum.io.

Netrum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Neom (NEOM) is a cryptocurrency . Neom has a current supply of 2,577,890.378321 with 2,139,819.473842 in circulation. The last known price of Neom is 47.0962937 USD and is up 3.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $18,044.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://netrum.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Netrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Netrum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Netrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Netrum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Netrum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.