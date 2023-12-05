Nissan Chemical (OTCMKTS:NNCHY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $33.66

Nissan Chemical Co. (OTCMKTS:NNCHYGet Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $33.66 and last traded at $33.66, with a volume of 394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.44.

Nissan Chemical Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.19.

Nissan Chemical (OTCMKTS:NNCHYGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $351.14 million for the quarter. Nissan Chemical had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 16.44%.

Nissan Chemical Company Profile

Nissan Chemical Corporation engages in the chemicals, performance materials, agricultural chemicals, and pharmaceuticals businesses in Japan and internationally. Its chemical products include MELAMINE, an adhesive agent; high purity chemicals; AdBlue, an urea solution; ammonia, sulfuric, and nitric acid; TEPIC, an epoxy compound; Melamine Cyanurate, a salt of melamine and iso cyanuric acid; TEPIC-VL, a liquid epoxy compound; TEPIC-FL, a liquid epoxy material; FOLDI-E101, an epoxy reactive diluent; Ecopromote, a nucleating agents for PLA; Nissan Reishi, a health food; phenylphosphonic acid; HI-LITE, a chlorinated isocyanulate; OPTBEADS, a melamine-formaldehyde resin and silica; and FINEOXOCOL, a saturated fatty alcohol and acid.

